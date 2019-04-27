Services
Wanda Lynn Jeffers, age 85 of Oak Ridge passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at NHC Healthcare Center. Wanda was born December 16, 1933 in Rockford, Tennessee to the late Elmer and Flora Teffeteller. She worked in the daycare at Lollipop Lane Church of God for many years. Throughout her life Wanda loved working crossword puzzles, taking care of her home, but most of all spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Flora Teffeteller; sisters, Mary Hubble, Ruth Wright, and Jean Cutshaw.

She is survived by:

Husband............. Fred Jeffers

Son...................... Mark & wife Kristy Jeffers

Daughter........... Debra & husband Doug Lively

Sister........... Deloris Taylor

Grandsons...... Jeremy & Chad Jeffers

Special sister-in-law.. Linda Ett Blaker

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will immediately follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 27, 2019
