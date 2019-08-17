|
|
Wanda M. Large
Knoxville - Wanda M. Large, age 78 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday August 16, 2019. She was a member of Norwood Baptist Church and retired as a seamstress from Levis Strauss. Preceded in death by parents, William and Emma Lee Large; siblings, Margorie Long, Dorothy Chance, Joyce Carnes, Bobby Large, Harold Large, Teddy Large, and Annamae Large. She is survived by sisters, M. Sybil Cagley and Gwendolyn Wallace; twenty-one nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. The family would like to offer a special thanks to her loving caregivers at Shannondale Health Care. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday August 18, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. The family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Monday August 19, at New Gray Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Rick Carnes officiating. Online obituary may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019