Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:45 AM
New Gray Cemetery
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
New Gray Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Large
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda M. Large

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda M. Large Obituary
Wanda M. Large

Knoxville - Wanda M. Large, age 78 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday August 16, 2019. She was a member of Norwood Baptist Church and retired as a seamstress from Levis Strauss. Preceded in death by parents, William and Emma Lee Large; siblings, Margorie Long, Dorothy Chance, Joyce Carnes, Bobby Large, Harold Large, Teddy Large, and Annamae Large. She is survived by sisters, M. Sybil Cagley and Gwendolyn Wallace; twenty-one nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. The family would like to offer a special thanks to her loving caregivers at Shannondale Health Care. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday August 18, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. The family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Monday August 19, at New Gray Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Rick Carnes officiating. Online obituary may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now