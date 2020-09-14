Wanda Mae Newman CaldwellKnoxville -Our family and community lost a special person on Sunday, September 13, 2020, when Wanda Mae Newman Caldwell passed away peacefully from natural causes at the age of 86. Wanda loved the Lord and always had a positive attitude. She was a resident of Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home for 6 years, an avid activities participant and often referred to as the "Mayor". She loved "singings", especially the gospel variety. Prior to moving to Ben Atchley Wanda lived at Parkview Senior Living in Farragut and at Westview Towers. While living at Westview Towers she coordinated and led weekly religious gatherings which included guest appearances by various community ministers and gospel singers. Wanda's heavenly gift was taking care of others. Before retiring she worked as a nurse's aide at Hillcrest South Nursing Home, but her aiding of others didn't end there. She regularly took family, neighbors, church members, and coworkers to doctor's appointments, to get groceries or medicine, and to lunch or dinner. During her life she took multiple family members into her home to care for them when needed. She would bring home nursing home residents and shut-ins for Sunday dinner.Wanda attended Rocky Hill Baptist Church after moving to West Knoxville, and was a Sunday School teacher for the Friendship Class at Island Home Baptist Church for many years. She was a 1952 graduate of Young High School. As a child her family had a farm in South Knoxville and sold vegetables and flowers on Knoxville's Market Square Mall.Wanda is survived by her children Tina (Stan) Heath, Linda Caldwell, and Tim (Kathy) Caldwell, by two daughter-in-laws, Brenda and Vickie Caldwell, and by her grandchildren Stirling (Rachel) Heath, Deanna (Andy) Hawk, Lee (Christina) Caldwell, Michelle (Tim) Strange, Abby (Austin) Church, Chris (Tim) Caldwell, and Wade Caldwell. She also leaves 16 great-grandchildren: Sawyer and Scout Hawk; Isabella Strange; Dylan, Logan, Riley, Braden, and Aleigha Caldwell; Taylor Coffey; Kaylie and Tori Richards; Aiden and Ava Church; Kyle and Camryn Caldwell; and Tucker Heath. Wanda is also survived by one sister, Faye Newman Perry. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Herbert Thomas Caldwell, and by two sons, Thomas Lee and James Clifford Caldwell. Wanda was also preceded in death by her parents, James Clifford and Cora Annice Newman, and by two brothers James Clifford and Carl Newman.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19 at 2 pm at the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery, 6100 Corinth Church Road, Loudon, TN 37774. Arrangements have been made with Mynatt Funeral Home.Wanda loved and treasured receiving greeting cards so condolences can be sent to: The Wanda Caldwell Family, 11609 Lake Park Circle, Knoxville, TN 37934. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Island Home Baptist Church or Rocky Hill Baptist Church.