1/
Wanda Mae Rose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Mae Rose

Knoxville - Wanda Mae Rose - age 86 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Wanda was faithful member if Cedar Bluff Community Baptist Church where she enjoyed attending services. Preceded in death by parents, John and Lina Smith; daughter, Faye Rose Jones. Survived by sons, David (Patty) Rose, Jackie Rose; grandchildren, John (Heather) Blackman, Joshua (Laura) Rose; as well as 4 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:30PM to 7:30PM with the service to follow with Pastor Tim Jones officiating. Family and friends will gather at Roseberry Cemetery on Sunday November 29, 2020 at 12:45PM for an 1:00PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved