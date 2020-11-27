Wanda Mae Rose
Knoxville - Wanda Mae Rose - age 86 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Wanda was faithful member if Cedar Bluff Community Baptist Church where she enjoyed attending services. Preceded in death by parents, John and Lina Smith; daughter, Faye Rose Jones. Survived by sons, David (Patty) Rose, Jackie Rose; grandchildren, John (Heather) Blackman, Joshua (Laura) Rose; as well as 4 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:30PM to 7:30PM with the service to follow with Pastor Tim Jones officiating. Family and friends will gather at Roseberry Cemetery on Sunday November 29, 2020 at 12:45PM for an 1:00PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com