Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Wanda McDeerman

Wanda McDeerman Obituary
Wanda McDeerman

Jacksboro - Wanda McDeerman, age 78, of Jacksboro passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Caryville. Preceded in death by parents, Harvey and Danna Hutson Hill; brothers, Carl and Johnny Hill; sisters, Wilma Hillan and Bobbie Borthwick; son-in-law, Bobby Joe Campbell and recently sister-in-law, Carolyn Dilbeck.

Survivors

Husband of 59 years, Tommy McDeerman

Daughters: Lisa Campbell

Keisha Johnson and husband Kevin

Son: Keith McDeerman and Juanita Sharp

Grandsons: Rhett Campbell, Keaton McDeerman, Eli Johnson and Jacob Johnson

Brother: Jerry Hill and wife Carlene

Sisters: Judy Cunningham and husband Eddie

Sandra Day and husband Jack

Sisters-in-law: Betty Hill, Jewell Gross, Margaret Frabott and husband Dorsey

Several nieces and nephews

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the Funeral to follow at 7 PM with Rev. Mitchell Wilson officiating.

Family and friends will meet 10 AM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Sharp Cemetery in Caryville for 11 AM Interment.

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
