Wanda McDeerman
Jacksboro - Wanda McDeerman, age 78, of Jacksboro passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Caryville. Preceded in death by parents, Harvey and Danna Hutson Hill; brothers, Carl and Johnny Hill; sisters, Wilma Hillan and Bobbie Borthwick; son-in-law, Bobby Joe Campbell and recently sister-in-law, Carolyn Dilbeck.
Survivors
Husband of 59 years, Tommy McDeerman
Daughters: Lisa Campbell
Keisha Johnson and husband Kevin
Son: Keith McDeerman and Juanita Sharp
Grandsons: Rhett Campbell, Keaton McDeerman, Eli Johnson and Jacob Johnson
Brother: Jerry Hill and wife Carlene
Sisters: Judy Cunningham and husband Eddie
Sandra Day and husband Jack
Sisters-in-law: Betty Hill, Jewell Gross, Margaret Frabott and husband Dorsey
Several nieces and nephews
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the Funeral to follow at 7 PM with Rev. Mitchell Wilson officiating.
Family and friends will meet 10 AM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Sharp Cemetery in Caryville for 11 AM Interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020