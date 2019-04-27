Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Wanda Naomi Maddox Obituary
Wanda Naomi Maddox

Knoxville, TN

Maddox, Wanda 94 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was a longtime

member of the 1st Baptist Church of Knoxville. Wanda enjoyed gardening for many years. She was preceded in death by husband, A.T. Maddox; parents, John and Carrie Loveless; siblings, Foy Loveless and Delphia Rodgers. Wanda is survived by sons, Rick (Donna) Maddox, Chris (Dena) Maddox; grandchildren, Josh (Amanda) Maddox, Holly (Daniel) Yoo; great granddaughter, Stella Grace Maddox; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, April 29th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Adair Dr. Graveside service will take place Tuesday, April 30th at 1pm meeting at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Alzheimer Tennessee at www.alztennessee.org. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 27, 2019
