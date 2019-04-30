|
|
Wanda Neal Frye Weichel
Knoxville, TN
Wanda Neal Frye Weichel, 94, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Sunday April 28, 2019. She was a faithful member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church, and she taught school in Knox County for twenty five years. She was preceded in death by husband of thirty-five years, Joseph V. Frye, Jr.; second
husband of nineteen years, Richard R. Weichel; and brother, James Robert Neal. She is survived by daughters, Vickie Frye Dowling (John), Gail Frye Winter (Robert), Trudy Frye Strange (Lynn); grandchildren, Aaron Dowling (Debby), Annie Watson (Tommy), Amy McCallum (Scot), Joe Winter (Julie), Leanne Conwell (Josh) Jennifer Davis (Joe), Curtis Strange (Elizabeth), Rebekah Crowe (Brandon), and Ben Strange (Hannah); great-grandchildren, Kylie Dowling, Kinzel, Cadie, and Collette McCallum, Noah, Eli, Samuel, and Tess Watson, Eliza and Spencer Winter, Cainan, Corban, and Cooper Crowe, Ava, and Nora Strange, Rori and Bridget Conwell, and Beaux, Georgia, and Porter Sharpe; sister, Jean Draper; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 pm Tuesday April 30, 2019, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will follow with Dr. Sean White officiating. The family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Wednesday May 1, 2019, at Caledonia Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment service. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online obituary may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019