Wanda Perry
Knoxville - Wanda Sue Perry, 68, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 surrounded by her grandchildren and daughter in-law. She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic Faith. Wanda was an incredibly talented cook who loved to garden, preserve her harvest for winter, bake her famous carrot cake, and create wonderful meals for her family and friends. She enjoyed spoiling both of her dogs, Dottie and Reba. Wanda was a deeply passionate but also a very stubborn person who spoke her mind and always told the truth, often bluntly, as she saw it.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Alice Lundy and her in-laws, Ed and Dorothy Perry.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 51 years, David C. Perry; Sons Dwayne Perry and wife Aimee, Kenny Perry; grandchildren Kendra Hornby and husband Cody, John-David, Krista, Chase, and Jake Perry; great- granddaughter, Kaia Hornby; 2 sisters and 1 brother. The family will receive friends at 1:30 Friday August 21 at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701, with a celebration of life service at 2:30, Rev. Paul Cunningham officiating. Immediately following the service family and friends will meet at the graveside at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Donald J. Trump Campaign.
