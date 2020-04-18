|
|
Wanda Rae McCrosky
Oak Ridge - Wanda Rae Wallace Wright McCrosky, age 69 of Oak Ridge, TN, went home to be with her Lord on April 16, 2020. She was born March 13,1951 in Bourne Township (Otis Air Force Base), Mass, the oldest child of Donald Clyde Wallace and Betty Daines Wallace. She is preceded in death by her father, brother, Bob Wallace, and baby sister, Diane Lynn Wallace.
Wanda moved to Oak Ridge in 1971 when the father of her children returned from Vietnam. She began work at Cumberland Capital Corp in the financial arena. In 1974 she became the 13th employee hired at ORNL Employees Federal Credit Union. She did every job available at the credit union while also attending Roane State Community College. She left the CU in1989 and finished her BS in Business Administration at the University of Tenn in 1990. In 1996, after running the first ever campaign for election to Credit Union Board of Directors, she was elected to the Board of Directors of ORNL Federal Credit Union and served 20 years: she was elected the first female Chairman of the Board in 2009; Chairman of Board Policy and Governance Committee for 15 years; created a Governance Manual for the Board; Secretary of the Board of Directors for 10 years; served on Building and Planning, Education, Internal Policy and Executive Committees.
The credit union was a very special place to Wanda and she always said that she "grew up" there.
In 1991 Wanda began work for the next 22 years at all three DOE sites in Oak Ridge beginning with HAZWRAP at K25. In 1993 she transferred to Y-12 and in 2007 transferred and retired from ORNL.All these years she spent in the financial area and retired in 2013 from being the finance officer for the Labs Super Computer.
Wanda did several other side jobs including selling Tupperware and Primerica Insurance back in the 80s.
Wanda was very civic minded as reflected in the following: She was a graduate of Leadership Oak Ridge (2002); Graduate East Tennessee Regional Leadership (2003); Elected to Anderson County School Board (2002-2010); Achieved Level 5 Master School Board Member status though the Tennessee School Boards Association (2009); Appointed to Oak Ridge Traffic Safety Advisory Board (2003); Served on Anderson County Operations Audit Committee (2003-2004); Treasurer of Y12 Employees Society (2004-2006); She received the ORNL Director's Award for Community Service for long-term Oak Ridge community leadership, her contributions as the first woman to serve as chair of the ORNL Federal Credit Union's Board of Directors and for leadership as Vice Chair of the Anderson County Board of Education (2009).
Wanda loved Girl Scouting and was a 20-year member from second grade through 10 years as a Scout Leader in Oak Ridge. She was a member of Heritage Fellowship church and loved serving in many ministries such as Clowns for Christ, Rise and Shine, Choir, Women's Ministry and Helping Hands Cancer ministry. Wanda was the consummate event planner and hospitality was her calling. She loved to cook and have people over to share a meal. She loved her Lord and Family as well as people in general.
She is survived by her husband and soul mate of 41 years, David H. McCrosky; son Joseph Todd Wright(Karen Hall); daughter, Andrea Erin Wright Campbell-Brown(Tommy); granddaughter, Briley Morgan Wright; and grandsons Baylor Michael Wright, Blake William Campbell, Brett Keether Campbell, Tucker Lee Campbell and Graham David Campbell; as well as sisters Donna (Roy) Reed, Carol Carswell (Marty Carrol), Brenda (Rick) Hatfield, and several nieces and nephews. She also had a special place in her heart for former son in law Will Campbell and former daughter in law, Sondra Darnell Wright Farley. She loved her family. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. She especially loved celebrating vacations to Arizona, Florida and Myrtle Beach with the whole gang. She loved traveling with her husband to Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Hawaii and Alaska.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Heritage Fellowship Church in Oak Ridge at a later date. Arrangements by Weatherford Mortuary. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020