Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Wanda Raye Welch


1926 - 2020
Wanda Raye Welch Obituary
Wanda Raye Welch

Powell - Wanda Raye Welch passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, John Devontus Welch; infant son, Carey Devontus; parents, Theodore and Nola Welch.

Wanda was a long-time member of Arlington Baptist Church. She belonged to several educational organizations and was Charter Member of Alpha Delta Kappa. She taught in Knoxville Schools for 32 years and worked with several UT students and teachers at the University of Tennessee and Knoxville College. Wanda loved to travel, loved Hawaii, Nascar races, golf, and reading.

She is survived by her cousins, Gary and Sally Johnson, Ellen and Grace Johnson, Carl and Betty Irwin, Vicki Roberson, Jim and Cathy King, Mark and Lynn Irwin, Tanna Griggs and family, Kent and Debbie Williams, Karen and Eryk Taylor, Sarah Shultz; neighbors, Dorothy, Judy, and Snookie; special friends, Edith Banks, and Gail Henson.

A graveside will be held 1:00pm Monday, March 30, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Arlington Baptist Church. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Welch family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
