Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Wanda Rose Hutchison Obituary
Wanda Rose Hutchison

Knoxville - Wanda Rose Hutchison, age 90, of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Wanda was a lifelong resident of Knoxville and faithfully attended and served at Forestdale Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and had a love for all things outdoors, especially camping and the mountains. More than anything Wanda had a heart for loving and caring for others. She was affectionately known as Granny by her 7 granddaughters. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Shannon Hutchison; son, Mike Hutchison; parents, Roy and Lucy Sliger Wilkerson; sisters, Geraldine Scott and Marge Wilmoth; brother, Jack Wilkerson. She is survived by her children, Tim Hutchison and wife Jan, Rebecca Gibson and husband Bob; granddaughters, Leah and Carrie Hutchison, Hannah Metzger and husband Jeff, Rachel Stone, Emily Spahr and husband Nick, Erin Howland and husband, AJ, Danielle Kizer; several great grandchildren; special daughter-in-law, Gail Gallaher and husband Bill; sisters, Carol Webb and Linda Burchell; several nieces and nephews; several special friends from Westview Methodist Church. Wanda's family would like to give a special thanks to the care and compassion she received at Baptist Health Care/Trinity Health in Lenoir City the last several years. The funeral will be Thursday evening at 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Family and friends will then gather on Friday morning at 9:45 am at Edgewood Cemetery for a 10:00 interment service. Wanda's family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 10 to July 11, 2019
