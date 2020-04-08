Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Eller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Ruth Eller


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Ruth Eller Obituary
Wanda Ruth Eller

Loudon - Wanda Ruth Eller, age 79 of Loudon, went to be with Jesus on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time singing, cooking, and loving on her family. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Eller; son, Mike D. Eller; her parents, Willie and Dora Thompson; brothers, Gene, Bill, Rocky, Mervin, Clifford, and Donnie; and sisters, Alma Nix Moore and Bernice Anderson. She is survived by sons, Jeff L. Eller, and Steve Eller and wife, Malissa; grandchildren, Tyler and Ashlyn Eller, Heather Peak and husband, Casey, Kaitlyn Sharp, Whitney Olszewski and husband, Matthew, and Jacob Eller; sisters, Joyce Colvard and husband, Gene and Mary Shell and husband, Johnny; brothers, Chic Thompson and wife, Peggy, David Thompson and wife, Petey and Sam Thompson and wife, Deb; Wanda is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date and will be announced by Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -