Loudon - Wanda Ruth Eller, age 79 of Loudon, went to be with Jesus on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time singing, cooking, and loving on her family. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Eller; son, Mike D. Eller; her parents, Willie and Dora Thompson; brothers, Gene, Bill, Rocky, Mervin, Clifford, and Donnie; and sisters, Alma Nix Moore and Bernice Anderson. She is survived by sons, Jeff L. Eller, and Steve Eller and wife, Malissa; grandchildren, Tyler and Ashlyn Eller, Heather Peak and husband, Casey, Kaitlyn Sharp, Whitney Olszewski and husband, Matthew, and Jacob Eller; sisters, Joyce Colvard and husband, Gene and Mary Shell and husband, Johnny; brothers, Chic Thompson and wife, Peggy, David Thompson and wife, Petey and Sam Thompson and wife, Deb; Wanda is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date and will be announced by Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020