Wanda Ruth Parker Loveday
Knoxville - Wanda Ruth Parker Loveday, age 71 of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Seymour, TN passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was a member of Bells Chapel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Verliss Isaac Loveday; parents, Ralph and Ruth Parker; sister, Melita Hannam; and brother, James Parker.
Her survivors include: son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Marri Ann Loveday; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Jerry Hall, and Kelly and David Gibson; grandchildren, Zachary and Brandon Loveday, Justin Samuell, Morgan Hall, Jacob and Shayla Gibson, and Noah Gibson; great-grandchildren, Adam and Rebecca Samuell; brothers and sister-in-law, Larry and Chris Parker, and Johnny and Sabrina Parker; sister and brother-in-law, Bobbie and Ronnie Bullock; and special friends, Judy and Missy Barth.
Funeral service 7 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. David Gibson officiating. Interment 1 PM Monday at Chilhowee Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
)