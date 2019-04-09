|
Wanda S. Weishaupt
Knoxville, TN
Weishaupt, Wanda S. (Horner), age 74, went home to be with the Lord with family by her side on April 7, 2019.
Born February 9, 1945 in Knoxville, Tennessee. A
member of North Knoxville Baptist Church. She had the kindest, most giving heart of anyone and was always there to help out others. She loved her flower beds, gardening, yard work, crafts, Christmas with all the decorations and reading her Bible.
Preceded in death by her parents, Samuel E. (Red) and Josie (Pat) Horner; in-laws, J.U. and Bertha Weishaupt; and brother, James Horner.
Wanda is survived by her husband, John U. (Bud) Weishaupt, Jr.; children, Suzanne (Don) Weishaupt, Andrew Weishaupt, Gary (Amy) Weishaupt; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris Cates, Dean Hill, Peggy Loveday, Nina (Lamar) Winkle, Sammie (Joe) Neely; and brother, Bobby (Cindy) Horner.
Family and friends will gather at her home place, Marbledale Baptist Church, 5935 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Everyone is invited to meet at Edgewood Cemetery, 229 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, for an 11:00 am interment service on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Family and friends may share their condolences online at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019