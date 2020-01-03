Services
Wanda Sue Cox

Wanda Sue Cox Obituary
Wanda Sue Cox

Loudon - Wanda Sue Cox - age 67 of Loudon passed away suddenly on January 3, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Vina Cox; brother, William Cox and sister, Carolyn Walker. Survived by her sister, Shirley Bright; brother, Bobby Fields both of Loudon; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 6th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Rick Harrell officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens Mausoleum for entombment services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
