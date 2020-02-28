|
|
Wanda Tinsley Galyon
Seymour - Wanda Tinsley Galyon, age 84, of Seymour, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Mildred Tinsley, brother, Kenneth Tinsley. Survivors: Husband of 58 years: Winford "Slim" Galyon. Son: Steve Galyon and wife Jo Ann. Daughters: Kathy Webb, Sherry Finchum, Regina Reed. Grandchildren: Hannah Galyon, Colbi Galyon, Chelsie Webb, Jamie Webb, Natalie Reed. Great Grandchildren: Ella & Owen Hilpert. Sisters: Mary Cupp. Several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Justin Widener, The Staff at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital CCU Unit.
Funeral Service 4 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Freddie Gibson and Rev. Ray Williams officiating. Graveside service and interment 12 PM Monday at Valley View Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020