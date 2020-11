Wanda Tolliver MoorePowell - Wanda Tolliver Moore, age 83 of Powell passed away at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 10th from 5:00-7:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Marc Sasser officiating. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, November 11th at 12:45 PM at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service. Condolences may be shared at www.mynattfh.com