1/
Wanda Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Williams

LENOIR CITY - Wanda Diane Williams, age 65 of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Wanda was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Leanne Elizabeth Williams: parents, Woodrow and Bertha Cassidy, and sister, Shirley Boleware. She is survived by her sisters, Ruth Langley and Ora Lee Sentell; ex-husband, Ricky Williams; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City on Monday, October 12th between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather for Graveside Services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13th at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved