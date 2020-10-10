Wanda Williams

Wanda WilliamsLENOIR CITY - Wanda Diane Williams, age 65 of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Wanda was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Leanne Elizabeth Williams: parents, Woodrow and Bertha Cassidy, and sister, Shirley Boleware. She is survived by her sisters, Ruth Langley and Ora Lee Sentell; ex-husband, Ricky Williams; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City on Monday, October 12th between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather for Graveside Services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13th at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.