Wanette Bolen
Wanette Bolen

Knoxville, TN - Wanette Isenhour Ogle Bolen of Hickory passed away peacefully Wednesday night, September 9, 2020, with her daughter Laura Ogle-Graham by her side. Wanette is also survived by her son Stephen Spencer Ogle; daughter Leslie Lynn Ogle Freeman; son-in-law Marion G. Freeman; son-in-law Stewart W. Graham; Sherry Ferrelli Ogle; granddaughters Sarah Spencer Ogle; Grace Ellisa Olga Graham; grandsons Jake and Joey Ferrelli and Andrew Graham; brother Mack Isenhour of Hickory and his wife, Nancy; sister Joan Bowar; and many nieces and nephews who adored their Aunt Wannie. Wanette practiced psychotherapy for over 40 years and quite literally saved hundreds of lives. Her guidance, advice, and words of wisdom will no doubt live on. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time due to the current pandemic. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
