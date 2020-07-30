Ward Leighton Dull
Knoxville - Ward Leighton Dull, age 77, of Knoxville, passed away on July 29, 2020. He attended Valley View Baptist Church. Leighton proudly served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years including 2 tours in Vietnam and retiring in 1983. He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred Hintz, raised by Erwin Haskell; brother Guy Dull; daughter Rebecca Sue Dull. He is survived by his wife of many years Rhonda Dull; children Kim Doty (Jason), Penny Childress (Darrin) and Jimmy Dickson; 3 grandsons Joshua, Justin and Logan; 1 granddaughter Mariah; sisters Lee Proctor and Pam Welch; brother Richard Dull (Nancy) and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Hwy for a 2:00 pm graveside service conducted by the Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.