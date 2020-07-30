1/1
Ward Leighton Dull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ward Leighton Dull

Knoxville - Ward Leighton Dull, age 77, of Knoxville, passed away on July 29, 2020. He attended Valley View Baptist Church. Leighton proudly served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years including 2 tours in Vietnam and retiring in 1983. He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred Hintz, raised by Erwin Haskell; brother Guy Dull; daughter Rebecca Sue Dull. He is survived by his wife of many years Rhonda Dull; children Kim Doty (Jason), Penny Childress (Darrin) and Jimmy Dickson; 3 grandsons Joshua, Justin and Logan; 1 granddaughter Mariah; sisters Lee Proctor and Pam Welch; brother Richard Dull (Nancy) and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Hwy for a 2:00 pm graveside service conducted by the Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
09:00 - 04:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Graveside service
01:45 PM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved