Warren DeWitt Meola

Warren DeWitt Meola Obituary
Warren DeWitt Meola

Little Rock, AR

On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Warren DeWitt Meola passed away at age 88. Warren was born on May 10, 1930 in Port Jefferson, NY to Thomas and Ellen (DeWitt) Meola. Warren was a member of the Roswell United Methodist Church in Marietta, Georgia. He received his engineering degree from the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington in 1952 and served in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War from 1952-54. Warren was preceded in death by his wife June White Meola, his son Tom Meola, his father Thomas Meola, and his mother Ellen Meola. He is survived by his daughters, Vicki, Cheryl, and Linda Meola, his grandsons Coleman and Matthew Meola, his brother John Meola, and his sister Barbara Pick. The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 pm Friday April 12, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Beech Springs Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org/donate. Full obituary may be viewed and online condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
