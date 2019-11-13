|
|
Warren G. Fritsch
Lenoir City - Warren G. Fritsch, age 80 of Lenoir City, formerly of New Orleans, LA passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 following a stroke. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Warren enjoyed a career with Pitney Bowes for more than 30 years. His hobbies were traveling, hiking and fishing. Preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Thelma Fritsch and sister, Thelma Lambert. He is survived by his wife, Judy Fritsch; children: Warren Fritsch III, Christine Klein (Bob), Holly Fritsch (William Hamilton), Lisa Masterson (Kyle) and Larry Lambert; 7 precious grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; sister and brother-in-law, Audrey and John Schroeder; several nieces and nephews; 4 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law and their families. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 17th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon at Byrd's Chapel Cemetery on Yarnell Road for graveside services and interment. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019