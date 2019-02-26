Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Dr. Warren Gilmer "Gil" Reed

Dr. Warren Gilmer "Gil" Reed

Knoxville, TN

Reed, Warren Gilmer "Gil" - age 65 of Knoxville passed away after a prolonged illness Saturday, February 23, 2019. Gil was born in Knoxville, Graduated from Bearden High School in 1972, and the University of Tennessee where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta in 1976, and the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in 1987. He was a solo practitioner of Podiatric Medicine in Knoxville for 30 plus years, practicing first alongside his father Dr. Warren G. Reed, Sr. prior to his father's death. Gil practiced at Ft. Sanders Regional, Tennova of Knoxville and Newport, and East Tennessee Childrens Hospitals. Serving as an adjunct professor, Gil enjoyed teaching anatomy and physiology for 15 plus years at South College. Gil and the love of his life Pamela enjoyed a full life including golfing, fly fishing, cooking and trips to his beloved St. Simons Island together. One of Gil's favorite memories was teaching his daughter Kara to fly fish beginning with their trip to Montana. Most importantly he adored time with his two grandsons Jacob and Gabriel. Second to his family was the love he had for his patients and students.

Gil is survived by his most cherished Pamela; daughter and son-in-law Kara and James "Nick" Lockmiller; and grandsons William "Jacob" and Gabriel Dean; also his sisters, Joann and Eleanor; his brothers Joe and Michael; and the memory of his sister Rebecca.

Gil's family will receive friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel followed by a 7:00 pm Memorial Service.

In lieu of flowers it was Gil's wish that memorials would be made to a scholarship fund at Saint Joseph School, i/c Dr. Reed Memorial, 1810 Howard Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Online

condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
