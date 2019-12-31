Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Warren Jennings Beeler

Warren Jennings Beeler Obituary
Warren Jennings Beeler

On December 25, 2019, Warren Jennings Beeler passed away at home to his Heavenly Father at the age of 87. His loving wife, Ruth Miriam McIntosh Beeler, read scripture to him and stayed by his side until his peaceful transition.

Warren was born on April 17, 1932, to Nola Campbell Beeler and Silas Estal Beeler, Sr., in Washburn, TN, in Grainger County. He was raised on a farm in Washburn and later in Greenback, TN, and studied agricultural engineering at the University of Tennessee.

Warren retired as an executive manager from Sears & Roebuck and also worked for Chancey & Reynolds. He had a passion for trading and researching stocks. He also loved gardening and birds. Warren was a very avid fan of the Tennessee Vols and the Atlanta Braves. He was a charter member of Niles Ferry Baptist Church in Greenback, TN, Chairman of the Deacons at the First Baptist Church of Maryville, and later was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cleveland for 24 years. He loved attending Church and "The Friendly Sunday School Class." He had a compassion for missions and went to Kenya on a mission trip in 1997.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Silas Estal (S.E.) Beeler, Jr. and his wife Marynell.

Other than his wife, Ruth, he is survived by his sons, Jim Beeler (Annette), and John Beeler (Melody); daughters, Francesca Brava and Lisa Aycock (Bill); step-sons, Sherman McIntosh (Helene), David McIntosh, Steve McIntosh (Rachael), and Andy McIntosh (Susan); step-daughter, Grace Dyrek (Jeff); 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Joy Beeler Browning; and niece Victoria Wilhoite.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in the chapel of Ralph Buckner Funeral Home with Reverend Tom Wickes and Reverend Andrew McIntosh officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with a white dove release ceremony concluding the service.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday.

We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Beeler family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
