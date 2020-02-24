Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
Warren Sisson

Warren Sisson Obituary
Warren Sisson

Oak Ridge - Warren George Sisson, 83, of Oak Ridge, TN passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center after a series of illnesses. He was born in Windrock, TN to parents William David Sisson and Beulah White Sisson.

Warren majored in physics at Tennessee Tech and studied chemistry at the University of Tennessee. He started his career at ORNL in 1956 where he retired as an engineer in 1995. He proudly served in the Army National Guard.

Warren was preceded in death by his brothers, William David Sisson, Jr., Ronnie Lynn Sisson and Wendall Quinton Sisson.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice Earlene Hicks Sisson and son Anthony (Tony) Sisson of Oak Ridge; sister, Ruth Huddleston of Oliver Springs, TN; brothers, Harry (wife Marilyn) Sisson of Marietta, Ga. And Perry (wife Penny) Sisson of Cohutta, Ga.; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Warren was a member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge for 56 years, where he served on several committees and deeply loved his church family.

Warren enjoyed restoring antique cars, especially Ford Mustangs; was a big UT sports fan; and loved to read and learn.

His family want to express their appreciation for the care at Methodist Medical Center. The family requests memorial donations be made to: Central Baptist Church 130 Providence Rd Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020 between the hours of 5:00pm-7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Bill Edmonds and Bro. Neil Hasty officiating. Burial and graveside service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Sisson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
