Wayman Andrew "Andy" Pritchard
Lenoir City - Wayman Andrew "Andy" Pritchard, age 45, of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday, September 23. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, a devoted husband and father, and a fun-loving friend to many. Andy loved spending time with his family on their farm, watching his daughter compete in horse shows and his sons participate in sports. He was always sharing his love of life with others, including volunteering with the Mission of Hope. He loved his work family at Enterprise Waste Oil in Knoxville and the many he encountered while traveling for work. He recently helped get supplies donated by Grace Baptist Church members to Louisiana after the recent hurricane. Preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Dunaway Pritchard. Andy leaves behind his wife, Ginger; daughter, Tristan; sons, Ty and Evan; father, Wayman; brother, Adam; sister-in-law, Sandra; nieces, Maddie and Elizabeth; aunt Sissy Shirer. Andy brought many laughs to his friends, especially special friends Jason and Tracy Grooms. Family and friends will meet at Loudon Memorial Gardens, 6505 US-11, Lenoir City, Sunday, September 27, for a 2:00 p.m. service officiated by Pastor Bobby Lewis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission of Hope, P.O. Box 51824, Knoxville, 37950 (missionofhope.org
). Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
