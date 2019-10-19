|
Wayne Adams
Knoxville - Wayne Eugene Adams, age 75 of Knoxville, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, October 18, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. He had suffered with numerous health issues through the years.
He was born November 22,1943 in Knoxville. He is preceded in death by his parents, Larmer Baxter Adams & Zora Thelma Wallace, stepfather Earl Wallace and sister Doris Henry. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Wanda Kay Adams; daughter Teresa Pierce (Mitchell); son Todd Adams (Kristi); granddaughter Lauren Honeycutt (Jake); grandsons Landon Pierce (Holly), Tanner Adams (girlfriend-Kristen), Sawyer Adams; great-grandsons Hudson Honeycutt, & Tate Honeycutt; and special nephew Scott Henry (Cindy).
He was a wonderful husband, son, father, papaw, father-in-law and friend to all of us and meant so much to so many others. He was always there for each of us, ready and willing to do what needed to be done. He would often lend a helping hand or even just offer advice based on his life of experiences. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.
The family will receive friends from 5:00- 7:00 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A service will follow at 7:00 PM, officiated by Rev. Tim Hopkins. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Stock Creek Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service, officiated by Rev. Chris Cupp and Rev. Buddy Johnson. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019