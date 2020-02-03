Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Wayne Allen Ballinger Obituary
Wayne Allen Ballinger

Knoxville - Wayne Allen Ballinger, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was a member of Black Oak Heights Baptist Church, retired for Rust Engineering after 30 years of service. After retirement he owned Wayne's Remember When Antiques, where he restored and sold Antique Cars, Old Car Parts, Collectibles and Antiques.

Preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Helen Ballinger, brother Rev. Charles Vaughn Ballinger and sister Cheryl Burkhart.

Survivors include his daughters Regina (Tom) Scholten, Tina Ballinger, Rhonda Wheeler, grandsons Derek Burton and Dominic Scholten, brothers and sisters Rita (ET Stamey) Ballinger, Johnny (Janie) Ballinger, Marian Banks, Mike (Della Riggs) Ballinger, and Lee (Susan) Ballinger and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11am-12pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W. Adair Dr., Knoxville, Tennessee, 37918, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12pm. The Interment service will follow in the Lynnhurst Cemetery at Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 1pm with Dr. Todd Stinnett officiating. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
