Wayne B. Tollett
Lenoir City, TN
Wayne B. Tollett passed suddenly on Saturday, March 23rd. He was proceeded by his Parents, Alma & Virgil Tollett and his sister, Nelda Watson. He is survived by his wife of twenty nine years, Iris Tollett, daughters Jennifer Davis and Brittany Steel, his son-in-law Arlis Steel, his two precious grandchildren Atlas & Alaina, his sister Mary Ruth Stultz, his sister Evelyn Price, his brother Arthur Tollett, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Wayne was loved by everyone who knew him and will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his love of God and his willingness to always help anyone who asked. He will be so greatly missed. Our lives will never be the same. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Young at Heart of Park West Church of God or . Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019