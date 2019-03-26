Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Tollett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne B. Tollett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne B. Tollett Obituary
Wayne B. Tollett

Lenoir City, TN

Wayne B. Tollett passed suddenly on Saturday, March 23rd. He was proceeded by his Parents, Alma & Virgil Tollett and his sister, Nelda Watson. He is survived by his wife of twenty nine years, Iris Tollett, daughters Jennifer Davis and Brittany Steel, his son-in-law Arlis Steel, his two precious grandchildren Atlas & Alaina, his sister Mary Ruth Stultz, his sister Evelyn Price, his brother Arthur Tollett, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Wayne was loved by everyone who knew him and will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his love of God and his willingness to always help anyone who asked. He will be so greatly missed. Our lives will never be the same. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Young at Heart of Park West Church of God or . Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now