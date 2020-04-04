|
Wayne Chandler Cowden
Knoxville - Wayne Chandler Cowden, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. He was a member of Seymour Heights Christian Church and Sevier Masonic and Chilhowee 450 OES. Wayne was retired from KUB. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Joyce "Ann" Cowden, 2 nd wife Juanita K. Cowden, son, John C. Cowden, parents, George and Wilma Cowden, brothers, Mack Cowden, and Carl Cowden, sisters, Helen M. Wilson, Lula Mae Huskey, and Betty Sue Ingle. Survivors: Step-son: Matt and Kristy Lunsford. Grandchildren: Colton and Brianna Lunsford. Several nieces and nephews. Many Church family and friends. The family would like to thank Wayne's friends for all the compassion shown during his illness over the last several years. In-lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801
Due to the current health concerns and the guidelines set forth by Governor Bill Lee the service will be private, but Atchley Funeral Home and the Cowden family will be having a service Monday, April 6 at 12Pm that we will be live streaming on our "AFH Seymour" YouTube channel. The live stream will start at 11:50AM and viewers can access this by our channel or by the direct live stream link we will be providing on our Facebook page 10 minutes prior to the start of the service. All other services are private. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour is handling arrangements (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020