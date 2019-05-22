Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:45 PM
Roseberry Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Cronos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Cronos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne Cronos Obituary
Wayne Cronos

Knoxville, TN

Wayne Cronos age 75, of Knoxville, passed away on Monday May 20, 2019. He was of the Christian faith. He was a Real Estate and Mortgage Broker and a member of The National Real Estate Brokers Association. He attended Central High School before joining the Navy in 1960 and served in Vietnam as a loadmaster. He was a member of The American Legion and the VFW, as well as The Vietnam Veterans of America. He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Thornhill and Alice Cronos, and brother Michael Cronos. He is survived by his wife Francine Cronos, brother, Pete Cronos; children: Jessica Morelock, Greg Cronos, Chandra Moore, Shelby Hansen, and Jordan Cronos; grandchildren: Breeana Cronos, Annalie Cronos and Lux Moore; great-grandchild Amelia Breeden, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet Friday May 24, 2019 at 1:45 pm at Roseberry Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at

www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now