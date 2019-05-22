|
Wayne Cronos
Knoxville, TN
Wayne Cronos age 75, of Knoxville, passed away on Monday May 20, 2019. He was of the Christian faith. He was a Real Estate and Mortgage Broker and a member of The National Real Estate Brokers Association. He attended Central High School before joining the Navy in 1960 and served in Vietnam as a loadmaster. He was a member of The American Legion and the VFW, as well as The Vietnam Veterans of America. He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Thornhill and Alice Cronos, and brother Michael Cronos. He is survived by his wife Francine Cronos, brother, Pete Cronos; children: Jessica Morelock, Greg Cronos, Chandra Moore, Shelby Hansen, and Jordan Cronos; grandchildren: Breeana Cronos, Annalie Cronos and Lux Moore; great-grandchild Amelia Breeden, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet Friday May 24, 2019 at 1:45 pm at Roseberry Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 23, 2019