Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Wayne Dugger, age 66, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019; born October 9, 1952 to the late Darrell and Joyce Dugger. Wayne was a loving and devoted husband and father. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Fountain City Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Joyce Dugger. Wayne is survived by his wife, Barbara Dugger, his children, Tim Dugger, Amber Hollowell (Adam), and Aaron Dugger (Bailey); grandchildren, Chloe Wheatley, Tierin Dugger, Heyne Dugger, Elliott Dugger, and Lawson Dugger; brothers, Rex Dugger (Vicki) and Calvin Dugger (Amy). The family will receive friends Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 5-7 PM, with funeral service to follow. The receiving and service will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home in Halls (4131 E. Emory Rd. Knoxville, TN 37938).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 10 to May 11, 2019
