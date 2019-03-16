|
Wayne Douglas Wolfe
Knoxville, TN
Wayne Douglas Wolfe- age 70 of Knoxville, TN, passed peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019. Wayne was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years, Paula Helton Wolfe; brother, Charles (Barbara) Wolfe; dedicated niece, Sandy (Scott) Bolton; dog-child, "Funny Bunny"; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. George Pliagas for his wonderful care. Family and friends will gather at Lynnhurst Cemetery on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM for a graveside service officiated by Rev. Charlie McNutt with military honors. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sevier Heights Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 3232 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019