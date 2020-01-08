|
Knoxville - Wayne Dudley Sexton, age 75, went to be with the Lord on January 7, 2020. He was a member of Arlington Baptist Church. Wayne was the owner of Tennessee Financial Advisors and veteran of the U.S. Army Special Forces and Army Reserves. Preceded in death by parents, Oran and Nell Sexton. Survived by wife of 47 years, Linda Ensor Sexton; sons, Wayne D. Sexton II and wife Sandy, Matt Sexton and wife Holly; step-children, Kelly Barbee, Tim Dalton; grandchildren, Sam Barbee, Danielle Sexton Arnold and husband Zachary, Tyler Sexton, Logan Sexton, Jacob Sexton, and Graham Sexton; sister, Sonja Sexton Bowlin; brothers, Tommy Sexton, and David W. Sexton and wife Debbie; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 - 3:30 pm Saturday at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church with a Memorial Service to follow with his son Matt Sexton officiating. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. . Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020