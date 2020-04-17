Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Carmichael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Edward Carmichael

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Edward Carmichael Obituary
Wayne Edward Carmichael

Knoxville - Wayne Edward Carmichael age 77 of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He attended both Fulton and Rule High Schools where he exceled in sports. During his time at Rule High he met his lifelong sweetheart Brenda James whom he married in 1962. Wayne was a man with a strong work ethic and a desire to help others. He was an auctioneer, real estate investor, operated a trucking company and a furniture business but most important to him was his community of North Knoxville and helping those in need. For the last 20 years he took great joy in participating in senior softball making many dear friends during this time. His team "Sports Lettering" participated in and won many tournaments. Preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Mary Nell Carmichael. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda James Carmichael; sons, Eddie Carmichael (longtime companion Debbie Byrd) and Kelly Carmichael; granddaughter, Mandy Dernovshek (Matt); sisters, Linda Johnson (Richard) and Sandra Vandergriff (Johnny). A memorial service will be planned at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Condolences for the Carmichael family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -