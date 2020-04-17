|
Wayne Edward Carmichael
Knoxville - Wayne Edward Carmichael age 77 of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He attended both Fulton and Rule High Schools where he exceled in sports. During his time at Rule High he met his lifelong sweetheart Brenda James whom he married in 1962. Wayne was a man with a strong work ethic and a desire to help others. He was an auctioneer, real estate investor, operated a trucking company and a furniture business but most important to him was his community of North Knoxville and helping those in need. For the last 20 years he took great joy in participating in senior softball making many dear friends during this time. His team "Sports Lettering" participated in and won many tournaments. Preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Mary Nell Carmichael. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda James Carmichael; sons, Eddie Carmichael (longtime companion Debbie Byrd) and Kelly Carmichael; granddaughter, Mandy Dernovshek (Matt); sisters, Linda Johnson (Richard) and Sandra Vandergriff (Johnny). A memorial service will be planned at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Condolences for the Carmichael family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020