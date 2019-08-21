|
Wayne Edward "Ed" Stout
Knoxville - Wayne Edward Stout, age 70, passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ed was of the Church of Christ faith and attended East Unaka COC in Johnson City as a child. He graduated East Tennessee State University and received a Bachelor's degree in 1973. He had an extensive career in sales and service in several industries. He especially enjoyed buying and selling real estate, but his true passion was in cars. He spent 35 wonderful years with his wife and best friend. Together they enjoyed skiing, being outdoors, traveling, and spending time with loved ones. Even with all the trials that come along with being ill, Ed continued to put his family and friends first. A deep thinker, and true jack of all trades, he loved helping people (and animals) solve whatever problems came their way.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Carriger William (Shag) Stout and mother, Martha Eleanor Hendrix Stout. He is survived by his wife, Janis Hornbeck Stout; children, Angela Stout Harris, Aaron Edward Stout, and Bryan Edward Paylor (Megan); grandchildren, Nelson, Shelby and Lacey Harris; brother, Ronald W. Stout, Sr (Janet); brother-in-law, Gary Hornbeck (Jeanne); nieces and nephews, Joie Bonds (Lincoln), Ronald Stout Jr., and Andee Stout Garrison (Sean), Julia Chavez (Frank), Christa Tackett (AJ), Nicholas Hornbeck (Brooke); several grand-nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.
A service to celebrate Ed's life will be 2pm Saturday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a reception to follow next door at Milestones Event Center.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cancer Support Community East Tennessee (cancersupportET.org). Or a .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019