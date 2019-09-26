|
Wayne Elmer McCloud
- - Wayne Elmer McCloud age 78 passed away the morning of Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional with his family by his side. He was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton. Wayne was a thirty third degree mason belonging to Fountain City Lodge #244 F & AM. Retired from the KUB Water department after 39 years of service. A 1958 graduate of Halls High School. Preceded in death by parents Sam P. and Gertrude Hughes McCloud; wife of 48 years Jearolene (Jerry) Moyers McCloud.
Survived by his loving wife of 10 years Glenda; son Greg McCloud (Marilyn) ; daughter Lisa Wright (Jack); step-son Joe Wilson (Taylor); grandchildren Jessica Housewright (Drew), Travis McCloud, Haley Wright, Brent Wright; great grandchildren Carson Housewright and Lynleigh Housewright, brother Kyle McCloud (Alma); sister Evelyn Underwood (Abb); several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the nurses of Ft. Sanders IMC unit for the love and care shown during his illness. A receiving of friends will be held from 5:00-8:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a funeral service at 8:00 PM with Dr. Jerry Vittatoe, Dr. Damon Patterson, and Pastor Justin Pratt officiating. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM graveside service at Ft. Sumter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Clear Springs Baptist Church 7350 Tazewell Pike Corryton, TN 37721. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019