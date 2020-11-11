Wayne GrubbLuttrell - Wayne Grubb-age 69 of Luttrell passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Viet Nam Era. Retired employee of Penske Truck Leasing. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Nancey Grubb; wife, Molly Grubb; sister, Betty Kitts; brother, James Grubb; nephew, James "Goober" Grubb, Jr.Survivors: wife, Linda Grubb; sons, Ronnie Grubb and family; Jason Grubb and family; Christopher Pospisil and wife, Kimberly and sons; daughter, Cynthia Rosales. Grandchildren he helped to raise, Isaiah and Alexa Sauceda; brothers, Arthur Grubb, Leonard Grubb; sisters, Glenda Justice, Teresa Satterfield. Several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends 1-3 P.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 3 P.M. Saturday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, with Darren and Eddie officiating with music by Jenny and Ethan. Military graveside service 9:30 A.M. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway, Knoxville with honors by Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 9:15 A.M. Wednesday. Pallbearers: Chris, Isaiah, Eddie, Scott, Jeff, Danny and Dwayne. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.