Wayne H Traffas
Knoxville, TN
Wayne H. Traffas was born in St. Peter Minnesota on August 5, 1936. He attended St. Peter High School and graduated June 4, 1954. He earned his Bachelor in Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota in June of 1959. He was retired from ORNL and enjoyed community service, golfing, gardening, woodworking, and travel. He is survived by his children; Anne (David), Mary (Tim), Catherine (Paul), James (Staci), Elizbeth, and Richard (Amy), grandchildren; Landyn, Casey, Amanda, Stephanie, Braedyn, and Julia whom he loved very much. The family will receive friends from 9-10am with rosary Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church 1041 N. Central Avenue followed by a mass of Christian Burial with Father John Dowling officiating. Interment will follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Holy Ghost Catholic Church Office 111 Hinton Avenue Knoxville, Tn 37917 or The . Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019