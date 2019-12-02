Services
Knoxville - Wayne D. Kidd, age 77, went to be with the Lord November 28, 2019. He retired from Norfolk Sothern Railroad after 43 years of service. Wayne was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by parents Dock & Gladys Kidd and sister Wanda Roach. Survivors include children Debbi Longmire and husband Steve, Ronnie Kidd and wife Brittiea, Daryl Kidd and wife Jill, and Julie Kidd, grandchildren Kayla (Nick), Zachary (Faith), Christian, Dean, Savannah, Lynsea (Ben), Hannah, Kiley, Kara, and Brady, great grandchildren Amari, Luke, Laelynn, Aubrey, Griffey, Brylon, and Payton, brothers Ronnie, Sammy, and Danny Kidd, and sisters Darlene Chamberlain and Diane Jernigan. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Wednesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 8 pm with Pastor Marc Sasser officiating. Online condolences may be left at mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
