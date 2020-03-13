|
Wayne Kiggans
Knoxville - Kiggans, Wayne Terrance, age 66, of Knoxville, TN joined his Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He passed quietly surrounded by his family just hours after returning home from the University of Kentucky Albert Chandler Hospital, which was his desire. Wayne fought a long battle following two liver transplants in September 2018. He is now walking arm and arm with the Father on The Streets of Gold. He joined the Navy following his graduation from Rule High School in 1972 where he served on USS Coral Sea. After returning he went to work at St. Mary's Hospital and retired after more than 42 years of service. Wayne was a devoted family man and a friend to all. He had a passion for coaching our youth and thru the years he coached his children at WKCLL and returned a generation later to coach his grandsons. He also coached in the Karns Youth Football and Jr. Pro Basketball organizations where he made a positive impact on hundreds of young lives. He umpired both baseball and softball, refereed youth basketball, and served as a field judge for the Knoxville Track Club. No matter what his kids or grandkids were involved in he could be found there supporting and assisting, both on and off the field. He loved to spend time in the back yard working on batting stances and pitching form and demonstrating proper football stances and technique. He also served for many years as field director at Nicholas Ball Park for Knox County Parks and Recreation. After retirement he was finally able to pursue his fishing interest and loved getting to take his grandsons. His experience touched many lives and his extended family became the ICU staff of UK 7-200 where he spent 259 days and made special friendships which became apparent with the number of visits he received from them in his last days there. He was a member of West Haven Baptist Church and had attended several others over the years. Preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Kiggans and Alice Miller Kiggans, brothers; William
"Butch" Kiggins and Robert "Bobby" Kiggans. He is survived by his loving wife Janet Dabney Kiggans who stayed by his side during his long hospital stays; son, Derek Allen Kiggans of Knoxville; daughter, Shanna Desiree Wilhite and husband John; siblings, Patricia Gideon of Knoxville, Denise Kitts and husband Chuck of Knoxville, Paul Bruce Kiggins of Virginia and Darrell Manning Kiggans of North Carolina; grandchildren, Peyton, Chole and Shelby Ann Kiggans of Corryton, Emma Kiggans and Madison Seibers of Knoxville and Isaac, Isaiah, and Jacob Wilhite of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends. Pallbearers will be Peyton Kiggans Isaac Wilhite, Isaiah Wilhite Michael Gideon, Marvin Gideon and John Wilhite. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, from 4:00pm - 7:00pm with funeral services immediately following at 7:00pm with Rev. Larry Webster officiating. Wayne's graveside service and interment will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 3:30pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. Condolences may be left to the family at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020