Greenback - Wayne Lee Yarian, age 78, of Greenback, TN passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at University of Tennessee Medical Center. A 1959 graduate of Covington High School, Wayne was preceded in his death by his parents, Noble and Mary; his brother, Thomas; his step-sister, Lee Davidson; and his two step-fathers, Clyde Smith and Harold Fahnestock. Wayne is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol; his daughter, Nicole; his son-in-law, Rick; his grandchildren, Shelby, Reagan and Tanner; his brother, Bruce; and many loving family members and friends who will miss him dearly. Wayne, a native of Ohio was a life long Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Wayne had many titles - son, brother, husband, father, and quite possibly his favorite title, grandpa. As his nephew Josh said, Wayne loved his God, his family, and his country. He served his country in the United States Army from 1964-1966. Anyone who knew Wayne knew his generous heart and his extreme sense of integrity are what guided his life. His memory and his legacy will live on. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 3:00pm at Axley's Chapel United Methodist Church, Greenback.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 16, 2020