Wayne Northcutt
To say he liked to get a reaction would be more of an understatement than to say he loved to make people laugh. His stories were told with perfect pause and his jokes so direct it took a minute to calculate whether it was a true story or not. He was the perfect blend of mischievous and a true MacGyver, making you second guess if what he was telling you was possible and we often needed to see to believe (often times he really did get the dog to steer the golf cart or add a sunroof to a car). He came up with solutions to all kinds of problems with handmade trailers, rebuilt motors, homemade ramps and many other clever solutions.
For the reasons above, along with many others, Wayne Northcutt, formerly of Knoxville, TN, Monroe, GA and most recently Buford, GA who passed away peacefully September 23rd at home with his wife of 50 years, Karen Northcutt by his side, will be missed so much. Wayne had a lifelong love of fishing, boating, NASCAR, and camping with Karen. He also loved giving Karen a hard time about driving, cooking, sleeping too late… and just about everything she did. And if you knew him, you knew this was his currency of love and he loved his Karen. He was a devoted father to his sons Jason and Joshua and his devotion led to being named the worst football coach ever when he was asked to coach a team knowing very little about the sport and did so out of love for his son. He was often teased by the boys that he worked on projects with motors around the house, cars, lawn mowers, golf carts just enough to make sure they broke shortly after so he could work on them again. They have endless stories of time well spent with their Dad.
He was also known as Pa to three very special grandchildren who caused his eyes to light up when he saw them. His excitement to spend time with them could be measured by the number of times he checked in with Josh to verify arrival time for their visits. He would do anything for the children and enjoyed their company and would even turn off COPS when they came over so they could pick a show.
Wayne was successful in the printing business for years and was a business owner in Knoxville, TN before retiring. Despite a 17 year battle with breast cancer, Wayne was determined to be there for his family and make everyone laugh with his stories, jokes, and hilarious facial expressions. He was especially skilled at rolling his eyes and making jokes under his breath.
Wayne is survived by his wife Karen, who took tremendous care of him, his sons Jason Northcutt (Las Vegas) and Joshua Northcutt and his wife Ashley, grandchildren Kayla Northcutt, Drew Northcutt and Kendall Northcutt, former daughter in law Amy Greer, all of Buford, GA brother Gary Northcutt and his wife Teresa, mother in law Rosetta Bean (Knoxville TN) and other family, friends and his dogs, grand-dogs and great grand-dogs, all who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents Liz and Richard Northcutt and many, many dogs who he treated as well as humans.
He will be missed and we all wish we had more time to thank him for being so strong, thank him for coming to the dinner table when he was so ill, and thank him for making us laugh while he was in pain. We are all grateful for the strength he channeled to spend time with us, even when he felt his worst.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to KomenAtlanta.org
. October 1st begins breast cancer awareness month and it is time we find a cure so people like Wayne could live a longer and fuller life with those they love.