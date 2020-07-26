1/1
Wayne Pack
Wayne Pack

Knoxville - Wayne Sterling Pack (Pappy), of Knoxville, passed away Saturday July 25, 2020. He was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church and retired from H.T. Hackney Company.

Preceded in death by parents, Katherine and Jesse Pack; sisters, Myrtle Large, Mabel Arnwine, Glenna Davis, brothers, Woodrow Pack, Chester Pack, and Olin Pack.

Survived by wife of 63 years, Lois C. Pack; children, Debbie Beeler (Herman), Gloria Watkins (Donnie), Wayne Pack, Jr. (Christy), Jeff Pack (Dana), and Cynthia Foster (Chris); nine grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; Sister Hazel Shoemaker.

The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Rev. Charles Fritts will officiate. Family and friends will meet at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home at 2pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020 to go in procession to Highland South Cemetery for a 3pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to North Knoxville Baptist Church, 217 West Oldham Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee 37917. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
JUL
28
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
JUL
29
Memorial Gathering
02:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
JUL
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Highland South Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
