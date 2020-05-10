Services
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Union Cemetery
Wayne R. "Rick" Murphy Jr.

Wayne R. "Rick" Murphy Jr. Obituary
Wayne R. "Rick" Murphy Jr.

Farragut - Wayne Richard "Rick" Murphy Jr., age 58, of Farragut passed away Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020 at NHC Farragut.

Rick was a member of Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a graduate of Farragut High School.

Rick is preceded in death by his father, Wayne R. Murphy Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Judy Jeffries Murphy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Melanie and Dennis Chastain of Ooltewah, Laura and Andrew St. Clair of Knoxville; nieces and nephews, Ashley Elliott and husband Steven, Jeffrey Chastain, Matthew and Logan Wayne St. Clair; great niece, Grace Elliott.

Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. on Monday at Union Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Mark Hester officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation, www.etkidney.org

Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Murphy family.www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 10 to May 11, 2020
