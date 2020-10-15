Wayne Rosenbaum
Corryton - Wayne H. Rosenbaum - age 87 of Corryton, TN went to be with the Lord and his loving wife of 52 years on Monday, October 12, 2020. Member of Branville Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran. For many years Wayne worked building homes for families to enjoy. He was a man that loved his family, cars and hard work. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Loretta Rosenbaum; spouse, Jewell Rose Rosenbaum; daughter, Waynette Rosenbaum; granddaughter, Danielle Earls Kirpatrick; brothers, J.R. Rosenbaum, Ben Rosenbaum, Glen Rosenbaum, Coolidge Rosenbaum, Stanley Rosenbaum, and F.M. Rosenbaum; and sisters, Gladys Brasher, Jean Minton, and Bettye Clapp. Survived by son, Kenny (Patsy) Rosenbaum; daughters, Darlene (Jr.) Loy, Joyce (Mike) Samples, Sandy Merritt, Tammy (Eddie) Quinn, Sharon (Donnie) Earls, and Tonya (Scott) Gass; sister, Ruth Bean; sister-in-law, Juanita Reed; brother-in-law, Bud Rose; 19 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Tommy Munsey and Rev. Mike Lee officiating. The service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Following the service there will be a procession to Roseberry Cemetery for the interment. Pallbearers: Alex Gibson, Jaden Gibson, Nicholas Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Jimmy Rosenbaum, Christopher Rosenbaum, Dewayne Earls, Luke Corum, Josh Gass, Ben Gass, and Connor Gass. Honorary pallbearers: Joshua Samples, Caleb Samples, Jake Grubbs, Judd Grubbs, Noah Peters, Jacob Peters, and Able Contreras. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and Volunteer State Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com