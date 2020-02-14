|
Dr. Wayne Steven Davis
Knoxville - Dr. Wayne Steven Davis, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11th, ending a long battle with cancer, the one thing his determined (some might say stubborn) demeanor couldn't make budge.
He is survived by his wife Janice, whom he absolutely adored, and occasionally annoyed, his son Justin, who still wears way more black and gray than his Dad would prefer, and daughter-in-law Mollie, his daughter Heather, and his son-in-law Bryan, who still gives him pause. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Caroline Herren and Haley and Henry Davis, whom he loved dearly, and provided endless opportunities for laughs and calls for shushing at public restaurants. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth Davis, sister-in-law Diane, and nephew Spencer.
Steve was a Vietnam Veteran who bravely flew a helicopter in the Vietnam War. He was the owner of Tennessee Footcare (formerly The Foot Group). He loved Florida (the state, and to the chagrin of his family, the team), boating, tropical water, and warm weather. It's strangely fitting that a cold, dreary February day caused his demise.
A casual celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 1:00pm at the Bearden Banquet Hall in Knoxville, TN. Come wearing a hint of color.
In honor of Steve, mix up some orange juice and rum and toast one of the finest people to ever walk this earth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Steve, as you were fond of saying...off you go.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020