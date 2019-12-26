Resources
West Knoxville - Wenda Gail Bible, age 63, passed away suddenly at FS Parkwest Medical Center on Dec. 23, 2019 after an Illness. She was the wife of Lawrence A Bible of West Knoxville.

Wenda had a kindness that is rare on this Earth. She gave to those in need willingly and freely. She and Larry had been married 23 years and shared their love for God and all people. She was a Graduate of Roane State Community College as Licensed Paramedic . In fact Larry and Wenda met in school. She served our community, loving almost every moment.

Wenda was the daughter of the late Howard H. Sexton and Dessie Mae ( Bunch) Sexton of Petros, TN. She leaves behind her loving family: Brother Mark Sexton, Sisters Nellie and Dallas of Petros, Daughter Leslie Lyttle, her husband Damon and her daughter's and Son : Autumn Gray Ferguson(& daughter Alyssa), Halley Michele Gray ( daughter Aria) and Damon Lyttle Jr. She also leaves behind Larry's daughter Elizabeth Eslinger and her husband Jason, her special "sister " Lora Brown and too many friends and relatives to list adequately. She loved with her whole heart and will be horribly missed, esp. by her heartbroken husband.

She donated her organs as a final act of love. There will be a memorial service at a later date at Frozen Head State Park ( place she loved best). Feel free to donate in her memory to the , A breast cancer org., or .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
