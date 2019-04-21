|
Wendell "Joe" Kopp
Oak Ridge, TN
Wendell "Joe" Kopp, age 103, of Oak Ridge, TN., passed away Tuesday April 16, at his home with his daughters by his side.
He was born in Glidden, Iowa, the son of Ella Mae and Samuel Kopp. During his early childhood years of the horse and buggy days he lived on farms in Southwest Iowa. Being raised with no utilities and with the advent of the model T ford, he witnessed many changes during his life. The most fascinating one being the Internet, which he loved. His schooling began in a one room country school which he attended through the fifth grade. One year the school board upgraded the class room with a new pencil sharpener and a globe the following year.
After graduating from Indianola High School he attended and graduated from Iowa State University in 1938 with a degree in Dairy Industry and again in 1943 as Dr of Veterinary Medicine. Prior to his death he was the oldest living member of ISU School of Veterinary Medicine Alumni.
In 1943 he married the love of his life, Geneva F. Coulson. This union of 69 years he classified as "perfect". Within months of his marriage he was drafted into the U.S. Army during WWII, serving state side as Captain in the Veterinary Medical Corp.
After his discharge from the Army he started a small animal practice in Indianapolis, Indiana living there 3 yrs.
Returning to Iowa, he began his general veterinary practice in Lenox, having a mixed practice of large and small animals for 24 yrs.
While living in Lenox he served on the Lenox Board of Education for 9 years, was one of the original board of directors members at Southwest Community College in Creston, Iowa for 6 years.
In 1973 he moved to Oak Ridge, TN., joining the staff of University of Tn with the Comparative Animal Research Lab (CARL) for the next 10 years.
Upon retirement from CARL, he opened his private business "The Stripping Workshop" where he refinished and repaired furniture for many years.
In his spare time he volunteered over 1800 hours during a 10 years period for Contact Teleministry along with volunteering at Habitat for Humanity.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, TN., holding various positions within the church.
Woodworking was his life time avocation along with studying greater than 50 years the effects of sunshine on plant and animal life.
Always encouraging education, Joe donated his body to science to Lincoln Memorial University School of Medicine.
He is survived by his daughters, Janis Kopp of Oak Ridge, TN and Joyce Rehagen (Harry) of Knoxville, TN. Grandchildren Meredith Davis (Brandon), Michael Rehagen, Great grandchildren Aaron & Austin Rehagen all of Knoxville, TN., and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM Friday, April 26th, at First United Methodist Church, Oak Ridge, TN with Celebration of Life following at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Oak Ridge, TN--UMCOR,
His favorite saying that he would like to pass on is--Be as good as your dog thinks you are! (Author unknown).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019