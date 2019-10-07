|
Wendell Larkin Turner
Knoxville - On Friday, October 4, 2019, Wendell Larkin Turner, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband and father of two children.
Wendell, age 68, was born on November 21, 1950, in Oak Ridge, TN to Guy and Louise Turner. He received his Bachelor of Science in Education degree from The University of Tennessee. Wendell worked for the K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant under Union Carbide Corporation and Martin Marietta and at the Y-12 National Security Complex under Lockheed Martin Energy Systems and BWXT for a total of 30 years. On June 11, 1977, he married Susan Mae Barnard. They raised two children, Brian and Rebecca.
Wendell served in the US Navy under the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (MCB) 74 during the Vietnam War. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Navy Seabees never left him, as friends and family will attest. He lived his life by the SeaBee's motto "Can Do".
Wendell was preceded in death by his father, Guy Turner. He is survived by his mother Louise Turner, his wife of 42 years Susan Turner, his son and daughter-in-law Brian and Megan Turner of Harriman, his daughter and son-in-law Rebecca and Kent DeVinney of Nashville, his 5 grandchildren, Brayden Turner, Owen Turner, Taylor DeVinney, Grantlan Turner, and Wyatt DeVinney, his three sisters, Jenny Delmonte, Carolyn Hill, and Melinda Turner, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8th from 5- 7 pm at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9th at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home, officiated by James Griffith at 10 am with a graveside service to follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors. All are welcome.
The family would like to extend their thanks and heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and doctors for the care and compassion shown to Wendell at the University of Tennessee Medical Center Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit.
Messages may be left for the family at www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com. Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home 865-483-4341
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 7, 2019